Chet Holmgren's Viral Reaction To Thunder-Bulls Trade

Chet Holmgren sent out a post on X after the Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly made a trade for Alex Caruso.

Ben Stinar

May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) reacts during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) reacts during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired NBA Champion Alex Caruso in a trade with the Chicago Bulls.

The Thunder sent three-year player Josh Giddey to Chicago in the deal.

Via Wojnarowski: "BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Josh Giddey, sources tell ESPN."

Following the trade, Thunder star Chet Holmgren sent out a post on X that had over 9,000 likes and 500,000 impressions in less than two hours.

Holmgren quoted a post that Giddey made back in 2022 with the two of them at NBA Summer League.

Holmgren wrote: "💙🤍🧡🤞🏼"

Giddey was initially the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has been a productive player for Oklahoma City.

He finished this past season with averages of 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 80 games.

Jul 9, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) talks to guard Josh Giddey (3) during an NBA Summer League game against the Houston Rockets at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 9, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) talks to guard Josh Giddey (3) during an NBA Summer League game against the Houston Rockets at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

As for Holmgren, he is coming off a sensational rookie year where he averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.

May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots as Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) defends during the first quarter in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots as Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) defends during the first quarter in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.

They swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA playoffs but lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the second (in six games).

Adding Caruso will be a huge addition to their roster for 2025.

Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.