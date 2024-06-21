Chet Holmgren's Viral Reaction To Thunder-Bulls Trade
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired NBA Champion Alex Caruso in a trade with the Chicago Bulls.
The Thunder sent three-year player Josh Giddey to Chicago in the deal.
Via Wojnarowski: "BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Josh Giddey, sources tell ESPN."
Following the trade, Thunder star Chet Holmgren sent out a post on X that had over 9,000 likes and 500,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Holmgren quoted a post that Giddey made back in 2022 with the two of them at NBA Summer League.
Holmgren wrote: "💙🤍🧡🤞🏼"
Giddey was initially the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has been a productive player for Oklahoma City.
He finished this past season with averages of 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 80 games.
As for Holmgren, he is coming off a sensational rookie year where he averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 82 games.
The Thunder were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA playoffs but lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the second (in six games).
Adding Caruso will be a huge addition to their roster for 2025.