Chicago Bulls Reportedly Make Significant Addition To Organization
Billy Donovan is going into his fifth season as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls.
While the franchise reached the NBA playoffs in 2022, they have missed the postseason in each of the previous two years.
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Donovan has made a significant addition to the team's coaching staff.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Wes Unseld Jr., has agreed to join the Chicago Bulls as Billy Donovan’s top assistant coach. Unseld Jr. spent the past two-plus seasons as the Wizards head coach after six years on Michael Malone’s Denver staff."
Unseld Jr. went 77-130 during his tenure as head coach of the Wizards.
While he did not have success with the Wizards, he brings a lot of experience to the Bulls' coaching staff.
The Bulls have an extremely talented roster with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic and Coby White.
That said, they continue to struggle with injuries.
Ball hasn't played in a game since the 2021-22 season, while LaVine missed 57 games this past year.
The Bulls finished as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
After beating Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in their first play-in tournament game, the Bulls lost to the Miami Heat in the second.
This summer, DeRozan will be an unrestricted free agent, so his future will be a huge story over the next six weeks.
The Bulls will also have the 11th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.