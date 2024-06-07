Chicago Bulls Star Lonzo Ball Makes Shocking Statement About Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama is coming off his first year in the NBA.
The 2023 first-overall pick had a lot of expectations to live up to, and he was able to have an excellent season where he won Rookie of The Year.
Recently, Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball spoke about Wembanyama on his podcast (The WAE Show), and he made an extremely bold statement.
Ball: "He might be the best defensive player we've ever seen. He's going to average like five to six blocks one year.. He has a chance to be the best player ever."
Wembanyama finished his first season in the NBA with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Spurs are still in the rebuilding mode, so they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
That said, Wembanyama showed that he has the potential to be one of the greatest players ever, and the Spurs have a very bright future that could see them become contenders in the next five years.
As for Ball, he was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
However, he has been unable to play since the middle of the 2021-22 season due to injuries.
The 26-year-old has career averages of 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 252 regular season games.