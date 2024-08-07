Travis Kelce Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Greatest NBA Player Of All Time
For many, there will always be a strong debate over who had the better NBA career (LeBron James or Michael Jordan).
The discussion has taken on a life of its own over the last decade.
At 39, James is still among the best players in the NBA and is coming off a season where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Recently, the Kansas City Chiefs released a video to TikTok asking players on the team who they think is the best player in NBA history (h/t ClutchPoints).
In the clip, NFL legend Travis Kelce revealed he thinks that James is the greatest player of all time.
Kelce: "You already know man, it's all about Bron, man. Northeast Ohio, baby, it's something in the water."
Kelce is from Ohio (like James), so that could also be a factor in his choice.
He played his college football for the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Kelce has a case for being the greatest tight end in NFL history.
He is coming off another excellent season where he had 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns.
The future Hall of Famer helped lead the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl title since the 2019 season.
As for Jordan, he played 15 seasons for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.
The six-time NBA Champion went a perfect 6-0 in the NBA Finals.