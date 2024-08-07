Fastbreak

Travis Kelce Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Greatest NBA Player Of All Time

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce revealed that he thinks Lakers star LeBron James is the best NBA player of all time.

Ben Stinar

Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) talks with media after the win over the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) talks with media after the win over the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

For many, there will always be a strong debate over who had the better NBA career (LeBron James or Michael Jordan).

The discussion has taken on a life of its own over the last decade.

At 39, James is still among the best players in the NBA and is coming off a season where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James
Feb 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, the Kansas City Chiefs released a video to TikTok asking players on the team who they think is the best player in NBA history (h/t ClutchPoints).

In the clip, NFL legend Travis Kelce revealed he thinks that James is the greatest player of all time.

Kelce: "You already know man, it's all about Bron, man. Northeast Ohio, baby, it's something in the water."

Kelce is from Ohio (like James), so that could also be a factor in his choice.

He played his college football for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Travis Kelce
Nov 3, 2012; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Travis Kelce (18) runs during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats defeated the Orange 35-24. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports / Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce has a case for being the greatest tight end in NFL history.

He is coming off another excellent season where he had 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns.

The future Hall of Famer helped lead the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl title since the 2019 season.

Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) raises the Lamar Hunt Trophy with tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win over the Bengals. (Via OlyDrop) / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

As for Jordan, he played 15 seasons for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

The six-time NBA Champion went a perfect 6-0 in the NBA Finals.

Michael Jordan
June 14, 1998; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan holds the MVP trophy and coach Phil Jackson holds the championship trophy after the Bulls beat the Utah Jazz to win their 6th NBA title. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.