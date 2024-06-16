Chris Paul Reacts To Clip Of Ex-Houston Rockets Teammate
Gerald Green most recently played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he was a member of the Houston Rockets.
That season, he averaged 9.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
Green is currently playing in the BIG3, and the first game of the season was on Saturday.
Ballislife posted a highlight of Green to Instagram that had over 19,000 likes in less than three hours.
Ballislife captioned the post: "Gerald Green was handing out straight BUCKETS at The Big 3 😤😤 @thebig3 @monsterenergy @g.green14
🎥 @cazzieballislife"
There were over 140 comments on the post, and one person who left one was Chris Paul.
Paul was teamamtes with Green on the Rockets.
Paul's comment: "KILLA 🔥🔥🔥"
During their time as teammates, the Rockets made the NBA playoffs in both seasons, and they reached Game 7 of the Western Conference finals in 2018.
They had one of the most talented rosters in the league with James Harden, Clint Capela and P.J. Tucker (in addition to Paul and Green).
Green was the 18th pick in the 2005 NBA Draft (out of high school).
In addition to Houston, he has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves over 12 years in the NBA.
His career averages are 9.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 658 regular season games.
Green has also appeared in 68 NBA playoff games (seven starts).