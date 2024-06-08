Chris Paul Reveals Text Message He Sent Draymond Green After Getting Traded
Chris Paul is coming off his first season playing for the Golden State Warriors.
He was traded to the team over the offseason, which was a huge surprise.
Recently, Paul appeared on the The Pat McAfee Show and spoke about being teammates with Draymond Green.
Paul: "I got a chance to know him this year as teammates. One of my favorite teammates I ever played with, because we're wired the same. As far as competitive edge, wants to win and that's not for everybody."
In addition, Paul revealed what he texted Green after the trade last summer.
Paul: "As soon as I got traded, I sent him a text. 'Yo, we need to talk.' That's what adults do. You don't talk through the media, you let all these people make up whatever story they want too. I mean it when I say it, that's one of my favorite teammates I ever had in my career."
Paul finished his first season in Golden State with averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
However, the Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons.
Paul has one more year left on his contract at $30 million, but the salary is not guaranteed, so his future is still unclear.