Cleveland Cavaliers And Brooklyn Nets Make G League Trade
Tray Maddox Jr. is coming off a year where he played in the G League for the Cleveland Charge and Osceola Magic.
He finished the regular season with averages of 4.5 points and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 37.3% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 20 games.
Recently, the Charge announced that they have traded Maddox Jr. to the Long Island Nets.
Via The Cleveland Charge on August 29: "TRADE: We've sent the rights to G Tray Maddox to the Long Island Nets in exchange for the rights to G Trey McGowens"
On the other hand, McGowens spent the year with the College Park Skyhawks and Long Island Nets.
He averaged 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 14 G League regular season games.
Neither player has appeared in an NBA game, so it will be interesting to see if one of them gets a two-way (or 10-day) contract at some point during the 2024-25 season.
The Cavs are coming off a season where they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
As for the Nets, they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season (six years ago).