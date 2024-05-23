Cleveland Cavaliers Make Shocking Announcement
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a team on the rise over the last few seasons.
They made the NBA playoffs in 2023 (for the first time since 2018) and reached the second round in 2024.
However, the Cavs have now announced that they have fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after nearly five years at the helm.
Via The Cleveland Cavaliers: "The Cleveland Cavaliers have dismissed J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach, it was announced today by Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman from Cleveland Clinic Courts."
Bickerstaff finished with a 170-159 record in 329 regular season games in Cleveland.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added more details.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers dismissed coach JB Bickerstaff on Thursday. Bickerstaff led Cavs to conference semifinals and won 99 regular-season games in past two years, but change comes with hope of advancing deeper."
Via Wojnarowski: "Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman and GM Mike Gansey will start to formulate a list in coming days, but one candidate to monitor: Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson. He coached Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert to playoffs with Nets."
The Cavs have a talented roster with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.
They finished the 2023-24 regular season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round (in seven games).
However, the lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).
Mitchell, Allen and Caris LeVert dealt with injuries during the playoffs.