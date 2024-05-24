Cleveland Cavaliers Player Speaks On Donovan Mitchell's NBA Future
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be one of the most intriguing teams to watch over the offseason.
They have a talented roster, but are coming off a season where they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.
On Thursday, the Cavs fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after nearly five years at the helm.
Via The Cavs: "The Cleveland Cavaliers have dismissed J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach, it was announced today by Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman from Cleveland Clinic Courts."
One of the biggest questions will be the future of All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.
He has played two seasons for the franchise, and will have at least one more year on his contract (before a player-option for the 2025-26 season).
On Friday, Cavs player Marcus Morris appeared on FanDuel TV's Run It Back and was asked about Mitchell's future.
Michelle Beadle: "Do you get the good feeling he is gonna stay in Cleveland. I've stopped guessing."
Morris: "I think so, I think Don really liked it there, he can be himself. He was kind of growing into a leader from what I've seen, fans embraced him really well. Don's quiet, he's a workaholic, he's always in the gym, he's always watching film and I think Cleveland is a really good place for him. It's a great market, great fans, always showing out. I would be highly surprised if he left. I would be highly surprised."
Mitchell finished the season with averages of 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.