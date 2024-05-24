Dallas Cowboys Legend Calls Out Kyrie Irving Critics In Viral Post
Kyrie Irving has been one of the best stories of the 2023-24 season.
The 2016 NBA Champion was traded to the Dallas Mavericks (in 2022-23) after a disappointing tenure with the Brooklyn Nets.
After missing the NBA playoffs last year, the Mavs bounced back in a huge way and are currently in the Western Conference Finals.
Recently, Irving was named as the Handle of the Year winner.
Via The Dallas Mavericks: "Handled business all season long.
@kyrieirving is your #NBAFanFavorites Handle of the Year winner 🥇"
Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant quoted the post.
His post had over 7,000 likes and 400,000 impressions in less than three hours.
Bryant wrote: "A lot of y’all owe this man an apology!"
Bryant then added more when asked by a fan.
Via @Lejamesbraun34: "Bc he won an award for dribbling??"
Via Bryant: "How he continues to overcome adversity.. a lotta people and brands left him out to rot…betting on yourself ain’t easy.. you can fall and never get back up…the public scrutiny he faced and now couple of games away from being a nba champion.. even if he don’t get the ring.. it was his journey that stood out
He deserves his own docu series and much more!"
Irving finished the season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range.
The Mavs have a 1-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves with Game 2 on Friday evening at the Target Center.