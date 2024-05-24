Dallas Mavericks And Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 Injury Reports
On Friday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Target Center for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs have ruled out Maxi Kleber and Oliver-Maxwell Prosper.
All-Star forward Luka Doncic is probable, so he should be available.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have listed starting point guard Mike Conley as questionable, and no one else is on their injury report.
The Mavs have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 2 (on Wednesday in Minnesota) by a score of 108-105.
Luka Doncic led the way with 33 points, six rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block while shooting 12/26 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds.
Last season, the Mavs missed the playoffs, but this is their second time in the Conference Finals over the previous three seasons.
As for the Timberwolves, they are they are the third seed with a 56-26 record.
They beat the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Game 3 will be on Sunday in Dallas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.