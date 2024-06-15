Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd Goes To Bat For Luka Doncic
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Boston Celtics (at home) for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Following Game 3, there was a lot of discourse about the play of All-Star Luka Doncic.
Many members of the media (and fans) spoke about Doncic's defense.
Jason Kidd met with the media prior to Game 4, and he stuck up for his star player (h/t Jett Beachum of CBS News Texas).
Kidd: "Give my man a break. Let him the play game, because we're all here to watch him play. Let's just enjoy it. He's 25-years-old. He will be better. Hopefully, he's better tonight."
Doncic finished Game 3 with 27 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 11/27 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
He fouled out of the game with over four minutes left in the fourth quarter, which was also a huge talking point over the last 48 hours.
The Mavs lost the game by a score of 106-99, so they trail the Celtics 0-3 heading into Game 4.
Doncic is coming off a fantastic regular season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He made the Western Conference finals for the second time in the previous three seasons, and this is the first time he's made the NBA Finals over his six-year career.