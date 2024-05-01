Dallas Mavericks And Los Angeles Clippers Game 5 Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers will play Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in Los Angeles, California.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs have ruled out Tim Hardaway Jr. and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.
Luka Doncic is listed as probable, but ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that the All-Star forward will play.
Meanwhile, the Clippers will be without two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard and no one else is on their injury report.
The series is currently tied up at 2-2.
Most recently, the Clippers won Game 4 by a score of 116-111 (in Dallas).
Paul George led the way with 33 points, six rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block while shooting 11/19 from the field and 7/10 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They made the Western Conference Finals in 2022, but are coming off a year where they missed the postseason.
As for the Clippers, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and had a 51-31 record.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round (in five games).
Game 6 of the series will be on Friday evening in Los Angeles, California.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder.