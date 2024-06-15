Dallas Mavericks Player Joins Lakers Legend Magic Johnson On All-Time NBA List
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Texas for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The Mavs won by a score of 122-84, and Luka Doncic led the way with 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Via The Dallas Mavericks: "Last night’s 38-point win marked the largest margin of victory in an NBA Finals game since 2008 and the 3rd-largest in history."
Rookie Dereck Lively II had a fantastic game with 11 points, 12 rebounds and one steal while shooting 4/5 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.
He also joined Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson on an all-time NBA list.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Dereck Lively II is the first rookie since Magic Johnson in 1980 with consecutive double-doubles in the NBA Finals 💪"
Lively was the 12th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Duke and has been one of the best rookies in the league.
He finished the regular season with averages of 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 74.7% from the field in 55 games.
The Celtics lead the Mavs 3-1, and Game 5 of the series will be on Monday evening in Boston.
If the Mavs are able to stay alive, Game 6 of the series would be back in Dallas on Thursday evening.
The Mavs most recently won the NBA Championship in 2011.