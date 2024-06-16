Dallas Mavericks Player Joins Steph Curry On All-Time NBA List
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Boston Celtics in Texas for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The Mavs won by a score of 122-84 to keep their season alive (they trail the series 3-1).
One of the most surprising performances was from Tim Hardaway Jr., who finished with 15 points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 5/7 from the three-point range.
He also made NBA history.
Via NBA on ESPN: "The only players in the last 25 years with 5+ 3PM in a single quarter in an NBA Finals game:
💰 Ray Allen
💰 Steph Curry
💰 Tim Hardaway Jr"
Hardaway Jr. has been out of the rotation for most of the playoffs, so he did a good job of staying ready when he had the opportunity.
He finished the regular season with averages of 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Game 5 of the series will be on Monday evening in Boston.
If the Mavs are able to stay alive, the teams will return to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday evening.
Hardaway Jr. is in his 11th season in the NBA (and his sixth with Dallas).
He has also spent time with the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.
The former Michigan star has career averages of 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range.