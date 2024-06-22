Dallas Mavericks Player Reportedly On The Trading Block
Tim Hardaway Jr. is coming off his sixth year playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
The former Michigan star finished the regular season with averages of 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
He only has one more year left on his contract that will pay him $16.2 million for the 2024-25 season.
Marc Stein of The Stein Line reports that the Mavs will look to move the veteran shooting guard.
Via Stein's Substack article: "League sources say that the Mavericks will promptly resume their long-running search for a trade partner to take Hardaway on, which is more likely than ever to come to fruition with the 32-year-old now entering the final season of his current contract and with his salary declining from $17.9 million in 2023-24 to $16.2 million in 2024-25."
Hardaway Jr. was the 24th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and has played 11 seasons in the league.
In addition to Dallas, he has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.
His career averages are 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 736 games.
The Mavs are coming off a fantastic season where they were the 5th seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011, but lost to the Boston Celtics in five games.