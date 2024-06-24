Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Interested In $160 Million Player
Jerami Grant is a productive player who just finished up his tenth season in the NBA.
The Portland Trail Blazers starter finished the regular season with averages of 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 54 games.
Over the offseason, there are a lot of rumors and discussions teams have about potential moves.
Recently, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Dallas Mavericks are a team who have looked at Grant.
Via Begley's article on SNY: "Several teams, including the Mavs, have checked in on Jerami Grant’s situation in Portland."
Grant (or a forward of his caliber) would be an incredible addition to Dallas.
They have a talented roster led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving but need more depth on the perimeter.
Grant was initially the 39th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and is among the best second-round picks of the decade.
He has played for the Detroit Pistons Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets (in addition to Portland).
His career averages are 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 672 regular season games.
That said, Grant also has a $170 million contract.
He still has four years left on the deal, so the Trail Blazers (or any team who lands him) would have to pay nearly $133 million until the end of the 2027-28 season (if he picks up his player option).