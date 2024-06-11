Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Shares Cryptic Quote Before Game 3
All-Star forward Luka Doncic has been fantastic through the first two games of the 2024 NBA Finals.
However, the Dallas Mavericks trail the Boston Celtics 0-2 after losing each of the first two games in Boston.
Doncic had been listed as questionable for Game 2, but he still finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while shooting 12/21 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range.
On Tuesday, Doncic met with the media and spoke about his health (h/t Mike Leslie of WFAA).
Doncic: "I feel good. I don't want to give any more details, but I feel good."
Following Doncic's quote, ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Malika Andrews reported more details.
Via MacMahon: "Luka Doncic received a pain-killing injection before Game 2 to numb the area of his thoracic contusion, sources tell @malika_andrews and me. The expectation is that Doncic will get another shot before Game 3."
Doncic is coming off another fantastic regular season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and they had a 50-32 record.
They have defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves through the first three rounds of the NBA playoffs.
Dallas must win Game 3 to avoid falling into a 0-3 hole.
Following Wednesday's game, the teams will remain in Dallas for Game 4.