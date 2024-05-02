Damian Lillard Made NBA History In Bucks-Pacers Game 6
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Indiana Pacers (in Indianapolis) for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
All-Star point guard Damian Lillard made his return to the starting lineup after a two-game absence.
During the game, Lillard made NBA playoff history by moving ahead of former All-Star Rajon Rondo (1,669) for 97th on the all-time playoff points list.
Following Rondo, the next player for Lillard to pass will be Hall of Famer George Mikan (1,680).
Lillard had 12 points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 3/8 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
Lillard is in the NBA playoffs for the ninth time in his first 12 seasons.
However, he has only been able to get to the Western Conference Finals one time (2019 with the Portland Trail Blazers).
Lillard finished his first season with the Bucks averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks are down 3-2 to the Pacers, so they will need a victory to avoid getting eliminated.
If they win, the Bucks will host Game 7 on Saturday evening in Milwaukee.
The winner of the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers.
Currently, the Knicks lead the 76ers 3-2 in their series (with Game 6 on Thursday).