D'Angelo Russell's No-Look Alley-Oop To LeBron James Went Viral In Nuggets-Lakers Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series in California.
The Lakers were able to avoid getting swept and won the game by a score of 119-108.
During the fourth quarter, D'Angelo Russell and LeBron James connected for a huge highlight.
Russell threw a no-look lob to James, who finished off the play with an alley-oop dunk.
Via The NBA: "DLO THROWS THE NO LOOK LOB TO LEBRON ⬆️🔥"
Russell finished the game with 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 8/15 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
James led the Lakers with 30 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 14/23 from the field in 39 minutes.
The Nuggets were led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who finished with 33 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/20 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
They have a 3-1 lead in the series, and Game 5 will be on Monday evening in Denver, Colorado.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the Phoenix Suns or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Last season, the Lakers were swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.
The Nuggets then went on to win the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.