UPDATE: Denver Nuggets And Minnesota Timberwolves Game 6 Injury Reports
UPDATE: Jamal Murray is available.
UPDATE: Mike Conley is available (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin).
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Denver Nuggets at the Target Center for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Nuggets have ruled out Vlatko Cancar, while NBA Champion Jamal Murray is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have listed Mike Conley as questionable.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported a positive update.
Via Charania: "Minnesota's Mike Conley Jr. (calf) is expecting to return for must-win Game 6 vs. Denver tonight, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Key for the Wolves, facing 3-2 deficit after missing their veteran point guard in Game 5 loss."
The Nuggets lead the Timberwolves 3-2 after winning Game 5 (at home) by a score of 112-97.
Nikola Jokic led the way with 40 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 15/22 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
If the Nuggets win Game 6, they will end the series.
A Timberwolves victory would force a Game 7 on Sunday in Denver.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs lead the series 3-2 with Game 6 on Saturday evening in Dallas, Texas.
Last season, the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves in the first round (in five games), before winning the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.