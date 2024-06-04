Denver Nuggets Could Reportedly Lose Key Member Of Team
The Denver Nuggets have been one of the premier teams in the NBA over the last few seasons.
Therefore, members of their coaching staff are good candidates to interview for head coaching vacancies around the league.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that David Adelman will interview for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers have received permission to interview Denver Nuggets assistant David Adelman, sources tell ESPN. He’s also met with the Lakers on their opening, too."
Adelman has been an assistant on Michael Malone's staff in Denver since the 2017 season.
Before joining the Nuggets, he had spent time with the Orlando Magic.
The Cavs are an intriguing team, because they are coming off a season where they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They have a talented roster led by Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen and reached the second round of the NBA playoffs (before losing to the Boston Celtics in five games).
Last month, the Cavs fired J.B. Bickerstaff after nearly five years at the helm.
Via The Cavs on May 23: "The Cleveland Cavaliers have dismissed J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach, it was announced today by Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman from Cleveland Clinic Courts."
As for the Nuggets, they won the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
They are coming off a season where they were the second seed but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).