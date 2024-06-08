Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Could Be A Free Agent This Summer
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is coming off another extremely productive year with the Denver Nuggets.
The former Georgia star finished the regular season with averages of 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 76 games.
This summer, Caldwell-Pope will have to decide on a $15.4 million player option which, would be the final year of his contract.
If he declines, he will be a free agent that is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Considering Caldwell-Pope has been a fantastic role player next to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, his decision will be a significant factor in Denver's offseason.
In 2023 (his first year with the team), he helped the Nuggets win the NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
The Nuggets are coming off another fantastic regular season where they were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second (in seven games).
Caldwell-Pope (31) was the eighth pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and has played 11 seasons for the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.
The two-time NBA Champion has career averages of 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 835 games.