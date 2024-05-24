Detroit Pistons Reportedly Could Be A Landing Spot For Recent NBA All-Star
Brandon Ingram is one of the best wings in the NBA.
He is coming off another productive year for the New Orleans Pelicans, but his future with the organization is unclear, as the former Duke star will be a free agent in the summer of 2025.
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Detroit Pistons will hire Trajan Langdon to be their next President of Basketball Operations.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: The Detroit Pistons have landed on Trajan Langdon to become the franchise’s new President of Basketball Operations and sides are beginning work on a deal for New Orleans’ GM to oversee organization."
Following the news, Evan Sidery of Forbes noted that the Pistons could be a landing spot for Ingram.
Via Sidery: "With the Pistons’ hire of Trajan Langdon as President of Basketball Operations, Brandon Ingram is a potential trade target to closely monitor.
Not only can Detroit offer Ingram a max-level extension with their cap space, but he also shares the same agent as Cade Cunningham: Jeff Schwartz.
Detroit could build an appealing offer potentially around their No. 5 overall pick and some of their young core pieces.
Something to keep tabs on over the next few months as Ingram’s future with the Pelicans is uncertain."
The Pistons have been among the worst teams in the NBA over the last few seasons.
They finished the year as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.
As for Ingram, he finished the regular season with averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest.