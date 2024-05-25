Fastbreak

Dirk Nowitzki's One-Word Post Went Viral After Dallas Mavericks Win Game 2

NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki sent out a post on X after Game 2.

Apr 9, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) and forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) come off the court during the game against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks stunned the Minnesota Timberwolves by winning Game 2 of the Western Conference (109-108).

They have now won the first two games of the series (on the road at the Target Center).

The Mavs trailed by a score of 108-106, but Luka Doncic made a three-pointer to win the game with three seconds left on the clock.

He finished the game with 32 points, ten rebounds and 13 assists while shooting 10/23 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.

After the huge play, Mavs legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Dirk Nowitzki sent out a post on X with just one word.

His post had over 33,000 likes and 600,000 impressions in less than six hours.

Nowitzki: "Wow"

Nowitzki is one of the greatest players in Mavs history.

He led them to the 2011 NBA Championship and spent his entire 21-year career playing for the franchise.

Doncic was able to play with Nowitzki during the 2019 season (before he retired).

Apr 9, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) and forward Luka Doncic (77) celebrate during the game against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The Mavs finished the regular season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Game 3 of the series will be on Sunday in Dallas, Texas.

Dec 25, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; (from left) Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and former power forward Dirk Nowitzki during the ceremony for the unveiling of a statue honoring Nowitzki before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers American Airlines Center . Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers. 

The Celtics lead the Pacers 2-0 with Game 3 on Saturday evening in Indiana.

