Dirk Nowitzki's One-Word Post Went Viral After Dallas Mavericks Win Game 2
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks stunned the Minnesota Timberwolves by winning Game 2 of the Western Conference (109-108).
They have now won the first two games of the series (on the road at the Target Center).
The Mavs trailed by a score of 108-106, but Luka Doncic made a three-pointer to win the game with three seconds left on the clock.
He finished the game with 32 points, ten rebounds and 13 assists while shooting 10/23 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the huge play, Mavs legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Dirk Nowitzki sent out a post on X with just one word.
His post had over 33,000 likes and 600,000 impressions in less than six hours.
Nowitzki: "Wow"
Nowitzki is one of the greatest players in Mavs history.
He led them to the 2011 NBA Championship and spent his entire 21-year career playing for the franchise.
Doncic was able to play with Nowitzki during the 2019 season (before he retired).
The Mavs finished the regular season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Game 3 of the series will be on Sunday in Dallas, Texas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics lead the Pacers 2-0 with Game 3 on Saturday evening in Indiana.