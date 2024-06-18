Dirk Nowitzki Sends Out Viral Post After Mavs-Celtics Game
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks had their season come to an end in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
The Boston Celtics won by a score of 106-88 to capture their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season.
After the devastating loss, Hall of Famer (and Mavs legend) Dirk Nowitzki sent out a post on X that had over 16,000 likes and 250,000 impressions in 30 minutes.
Nowitzki wrote: "Great run @dallasmavs Heads up!! We will be back!!!"
The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum, who finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 11/24 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
On the other hand, Luka Doncic led the Mavs with 28 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 12/25 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs missed the NBA playoffs in 2023, but they finished this past regular season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves before losing to Boston in the NBA Finals.
As for Nowitzki, he is seen by many as the best player in Mavs history.
During the 2011 season, he led the franchise to the NBA Championship over LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat.
That was the most recent season that the Mavs won the title.