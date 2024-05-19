Dirk Nowitzki's Viral Post On X After Dallas Mavericks Beat Thunder
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons when they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 117-116 (at home in Texas).
Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and Derrick Jones Jr. combined to score 73 points.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Mavs legend) Dirk Nowitzki sent out a post on X that had over 25,000 likes and 420,000 impressions in less than three hours.
Nowitzki wrote: "Western conference finals!!!! @dallasmavs"
Nowitzki was the ninth pick in the 1998 NBA Draft and spent his entire career with Dallas.
He made 14 All-Star Games, and led the Mavs to the 2011 NBA Championship over LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat.
His career averages were 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 1,522 regular season games (he has also appeared in 145 NBA playoff games).
As for the Mavs, they finished this season as the fifth seed in the Western Confernece with a 50-32 record.
Before beating the Thunder, they defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
The Mavs will now face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Conference Finals (Game 1 will be on Wednesday evening).
Currently, the Nuggets and Timberwolves are tied up at 3-3 with Game 7 of the series on Sunday in Denver.