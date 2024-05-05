Donovan Mitchell's Bold Statement After Magic-Cavs Game 7
On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Orlando Magic for Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.
The Cavs won by a score of 106-94, so they are now headed to the second round and will face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell led the way with 39 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/27 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he met with the media and made a bold statement.
Mitchell: "This is why I'm here, it's my job. It's why there's an expectation on myself. I deserve the criticism as much as the praise. For me, it's just continue to be level-headed. I did my job, that's it. I did my job, and I gotta continue to do my job for us to continue to advance."
Mitchell had another excellent regular season, and is currently averaging 27.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field in his first seven playoff games.
The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 48-34 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season (Mitchell is also in his second year with the franchise).
Game 1 against the Celtics will be on Tuesday evening (in Massachusetts).
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 64-18 record (the best in the NBA).