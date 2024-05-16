Donovan Mitchell's Instagram Story After Cleveland Cavaliers Got Eliminated From NBA Playoffs
On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers faced off against the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert were all out of action for the Cavs, and they lost by a score of 113-98, so there season has now come to an end.
Mitchell, who is the team's best player, missed the final two games of the series, which made it very challenging for the Cavs to beat the Celtics.
After the loss, the All-Star guard made a post to his Instagram story.
Mitchell reposted the Cavs' Instagram post, which featured a photo of him and Darius Garland (and a message from Dan Gilbert).
He also added a heart.
The message from Gilbert was a post he wrote to X.
Gilbert wrote: "Cleveland, it’s heartbreaking, but I am proud of the fight and the progress of this team. Thanks to all @cavs fans and supporters who were there all season for us. The future is bright in The Land! #LetEmKnow"
Mitchell finished the season with averages of 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
He has played for the Cavs for two years and led them to the NBA playoffs in both seasons.
Mitchell was initially the 13th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Louisville, and he spent the first five seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz.