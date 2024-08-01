Donovan Mitchell Reacts To Jarrett Allen News
Jarrett Allen is one of the most important players on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 2022 NBA All-Star finished this past year with averages of 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 63.4% from the field in 77 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Allen has agreed to a contract extension with the Cavs.
Cavs superstar guard Donovan Mitchell reacted to the news.
His post (via X) had 3,000 likes and 85,000 impressions in less than three hours.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Breaking: Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has agreed on a three-year, $91M maximum extension that’ll now guarantee him $131 million over the next five years, his agent tells @wojespn."
Mitchell responded: "FRO BACK🖤🤞🏾‼️"
Getting Allen to stay long-term is a huge plus for a Cavs team that is among the elite in the Eastern Conference.
Via Wojnarowski: "Allen becomes third key Cavaliers player along with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley to sign massive new extensions this summer, solidifying the franchise as long-term Eastern Conference contenders."
Last season, the Cavs were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
The Cavs beat the Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
However, they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).
Mitchell finished the year with averages of 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.