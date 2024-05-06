Donovan Mitchell's Viral Instagram Post After Cleveland Cavaliers Win Game 7
On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic by a score of 106-94 to advance to the second-round of the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Donovan Mitchell was unbelievable in the final two games of the series, and finished Sunday's victory with 39 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/27 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 45 minutes.
After the game, the All-Star guard sent out a post on Instagram that had over 14,000 likes in less than 30 minutes.
Mitchell captioned his post: "They Not Like Us🕷️"
The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 48-34 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, but are coming off a year where they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round (in five games).
Mitchell is averaging 27.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field in the 2024 playoffs.
The Cavs are now going to face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the second round.
Game 1 will be on Tuesday evening in Boston, and the winner of the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Mitchell is in his second year with the Cavs after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz (he was the 13th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Louisville).