Donovan Mitchell's Viral Post On X After Cleveland Cavaliers Got Eliminated
On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Boston Celtics (113-98) in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
Donovan Mitchell did not appear in the final two games of the series, and the Cavs were also playing without Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert.
Therefore, a loss was expected, and they will now have a lot of questions to answer over the offseason.
After the game, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com wrote intel on the Cavs.
Bleacher Report aggregated Fedor and wrote a post on X.
Via Bleacher Report: "Spida “grew frustrated with some teammates’ lack of maturity, focus, playoff-level readiness and a willingness to listen,” per @ChrisFedor"
Mitchell then responded to the post.
His post had over 47,000 likes in four hours.
Mitchell wrote: "Yeah aight 🧢 I’m sick of yall sometimes!"
Mitchell had another excellent season with averages of 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The Cavs were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round (in seven games).
Mitchell spent his first five seasons with the Utah Jazz before getting traded to the Cavs in 2022.
He has led the franchise to the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.
The 27-year-old has one more year on his contract before having to decide on a player-option for the 2025-26 season.