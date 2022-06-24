Full 2022 NBA Draft Results With Pick-By-Pick Analysis

A night unlike any other during the NBA calendar year, the NBA Draft is always a must-see spectacle not only to see which teams are setting themselves up for future success, but to see the joy and sense of accomplishment coming from all of those that are fortunate enough to hear their names called out.

On Thursday night, 58 young basketball players were selected in the 2022 NBA Draft, all of which come from many different backgrounds and upbringings.

Whether you are the first pick, the last pick or someone that ends up being undrafted, there is always a spot open in this league and you never know who will turn out to be a superstar!

We have seen All-Stars that were first-round picks, second-round picks and undrafted free agents and in this draft, there is a bunch of talent that have begun the next chapter in their basketball journeys.

What will happen in free agency and what the future holds for all of these draftees is unknown, but here are all of the selections from Thursday night’s draft, including pick-by-pick analysis for all 58 draft picks.

2022 NBA Draft First Round

1) Orlando Magic: SF/PF Paolo Banchero - Duke

While it was not shocking to see Paolo Banchero be the first name called during the 2022 NBA Draft, as many around the league believed he was the best prospect in this draft class, it was definitely shocking to see the turn of events just about an hour before the draft. All indications pointed towards the Orlando Magic selecting Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr. first overall, but it seems like Orlando’s front-office kept their plans very secret until the last moment, as Banchero was the guy they wanted all along. A strong and skilled forward that truly is a “positionless” player, Paolo Banchero will be able to compete at a high-level right away and will be the face of the franchise in Orlando.

2) Oklahoma City Thunder: PF/C Chet Holmgren - Gonzaga

Chet Holmgren had been on the Oklahoma City Thunder’s radar for quite some time leading up to the draft and GM Sam Presti got his guy with the second overall pick. Having a clear need in their frontcourt, Holmgren will not only be a presence defensively due to his length, but he will be another versatile ball-handler that the Thunder will have next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Standing nearly 7-foot-1 with close to a 7-7 wingspan, there truly is nobody that can fully guard Holmgren in this league.

3) Houston Rockets: SF/PF Jabari Smith Jr. - Auburn

The Houston Rockets really wanted to end up with Paolo Banchero third overall, but getting Jabari Smith Jr. is a terrific consolation prize at No. 3 overall. A pure scoring weapon from anywhere on the floor, Smith will be an immediate source of offense for the Rockets next to the likes of Kevin Porter Jr. and last year’s second overall pick, Jalen Green.

4) Sacramento Kings: SF/PF Keegan Murray - Iowa

Taking Keegan Murray over Jaden Ivey could very well end up being another bad draft move for the Sacramento Kings, but in the short-term, Murray presents the most upside given the fact that he fills an immediate need on the wing. One of the more NBA-ready talents from this draft class, Murray has no glaring weaknesses to his game and will be a really solid secondary scorer next to the likes of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Can this be the move that finally takes the Kings to the playoffs?

5) Detroit Pistons: PG/SG Jaden Ivey - Purdue

This was the best pick of the draft in my mind and it is not close. Jaden Ivey is the best guard from this draft class and all throughout the pre-draft process, he sat atop of the Detroit Pistons draft board. To get him with the No. 5 overall pick is a steal and pairing him with Cade Cunningham in the backcourt may very well give Detroit the best backcourt duo for the next decade or so should they remain with the Pistons following their conclusion of their rookie deals.

6) Indiana Pacers: SG/SF Bennedict Mathurin - Arizona

The Indiana Pacers fell in love with Bennedict Mathurin before the draft because of his athleticism and shooting abilities on the wing. Another guy who doesn’t have any glaring weaknesses to his game, Mathurin could instantly become the star Indiana has drafted him to be.

7) Portland Trail Blazers - SG Shaedon Sharpe - Kentucky

Trading for Jerami Grant the day before the draft, the Portland Trail Blazers pulled off another shocking move during the draft by selecting the biggest “unknown” in Shaedon Sharpe. Not playing at all in college, nobody has seen Sharpe play outside of a high school and AAU level, which is why there is concern for him making the jump to the NBA. However, his skills on the offensive-end of the floor and ability to be an instant source of scoring could pair nicely with Damian Lillard being the leader in Portland. It is hard to believe that Sharpe will be able to contribute right away in Portland though.

8) New Orleans Pelicans (from LAL): SG/SF Dyson Daniels - G League Ignite

While Ivey received the most hype at the guard position in this draft, Dyson Daniels has a real chance to be an All-Rookie First Team performer if he gets a handful of minutes early on. Who knows what kind of role Daniels will play with the New Orleans Pelicans in his rookie season, but he is a terrific on-ball defender due to his length and if he can develop a consistent jumper, we are looking at a guy who can be a multi-time All-Star in this league. Already having CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, continuing to bolster their defense and adding another confident ball-handler was a fantastic move by the Pelicans.

9) San Antonio Spurs: SF/PF Jeremy Sochan - Baylor

Defense is what sticks out about Jeremy Sochan and the San Antonio Spurs have always been a team that prides themselves on the defensive-end of the floor. This seemed like a no-brainer pick for San Antonio with Dyson Daniels being off-the-board and with a little bit more development, Sochan could turn into a lethal two-way weapon that does a lot of damage in transition. Expect the Spurs to integrate Jeremy Sochan into their main rotation right away.

10) Washington Wizards: SG Johnny Davis - Wisconsin

Johnny Davis possesses a “score-first” mentality, making him a nice fit next to Bradley Beal for the Washington Wizards. At this point, the Wizards really do not have much going for them roster-wise outside of Beal, which is why adding another talented and confident mind in the backcourt made a lot of sense here. Davis was near the top of the Wizards’ draft board throughout the pre-draft process and they got their guy with the No. 10 pick.

11) Oklahoma City Thunder (from NYK): SF/PF Ousmane Dieng - France

The Oklahoma City Thunder sacrificed three first-round picks in next year's draft to acquire Ousmane Dieng from the New York Knicks and I absolutely love this fit. Dieng has a chance to be a Top-5 player from this draft class because of his length and two-way potential. In Oklahoma City next to the likes of other extremely lengthy players in Chet Holmgren and Aleksej Pokusevski, the Thunder are suddenly one of the tallest and highest-potential teams in the entire NBA. This is a long-term investment by the Thunder that I believe is going to pay out extremely well.

12) Oklahoma City Thunder (from LAC): SG/SF Jalen Williams - Santa Clara

Going back-to-back in the middle of the lottery for their third selection of the night, the Thunder rolled with Jalen Williams, who possesses a ton of unique abilities as a primary scoring option and ball-handler on the wing. He has the size, shooting ability and high basketball IQ to make an impact right away coming off-the-bench behind the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, giving Oklahoma City another intriguing young guy to build with.

13) Detroit Pistons (from CHA via NYK): C Jalen Duren - Memphis

Ranked as the best center in this year’s draft class, there were question marks of where Jalen Duren would end up. The Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets were all high on him and at one point, they all held the rights to him in this draft! Duren ultimately ends up in Detroit, giving GM Troy Weaver the two guys he wanted from this draft class - Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. What will be interesting to see is if Duren will start right away over Isaiah Stewart and if the Pistons will still pursue pending restricted free agent Deandre Ayton in free agency.

14) Cleveland Cavaliers: SG Ochai Agbaji - Kansas

The Cleveland Cavaliers are turning themselves back into a winning franchise with their plethora of talented youth and Ochai Agbaji fits their system perfectly given the fact that he just led Kansas to a championship. Having a near 6-10 wingspan, Agbaji has the length to defend multiple positions on the perimeter and not only can he shoot from the perimeter, but he is an above-average passer as well, giving the Cavs another sneaky good playmaker that can find Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen on lobs to the rim.

15) Charlotte Hornets (from NOP): C Mark Williams - Duke

Mark Williams was said to have a ton of fans in Charlotte ahead of the draft and they ended up getting their guy at No. 15 overall. The Hornets desperately need an impactful player in their frontcourt and standing 7-2 with a near 7-7 wingspan, Williams will be an instant two-way threat that actually moves pretty well for a big guy. This is the perfect type of center for the Hornets to get.

16) Atlanta Hawks: SG/SF AJ Griffin - Duke

Another Duke player off-the-board, AJ Griffin has a chance to be a real steal here for the Atlanta Hawks because of his two-way potential. He could very well be one of the best shooters in this draft class and he will be an instant source of scoring right away given Trae Young’s nature to find his teammates. I love this pick by the Hawks and I find it hard to believe they are done fixing their roster this offseason.

17) Houston Rockets (from BKN): PF Tari Eason - LSU

Being able to guard many different positions and being a high-energy guy, Tari Eason finds himself in the perfect spot with the Houston Rockets. Surrounded by other versatile and athletic talents, Eason will really make an impact defensively during his rookie year and if he can develop a consistent jumper, he could end up being another, potentially better, version of P.J. Tucker for Houston.

18) Chicago Bulls: PG/SG Dalen Terry - Arizona

Rising up draft boards the week of the draft, Dalen Terry went from an early second-round prospect to being the No. 18 pick in this year’s draft because of his length and ball-handling abilities. Terry stands 6-7 with a 7-0 wingspan, giving the Bulls yet another defensive option out on the perimeter. How he is used though in the backcourt will be interesting to see given that the Bulls have Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu from last year’s draft.

19) Memphis Grizzlies (from MIN): SF/PF Jake LaRavia - Wake Forest

The Memphis Grizzlies traded the Nos. 22 and 29 picks in the draft to get Jake LaRavia here and while he is definitely a nice fit in their system, this is definitely a reach for the Grizzlies. At the end of the day though, LaRavia was Memphis’ “guy” and he will be a very nice replacement at either forward spot for Kyle Anderson due to his ability to defend multiple positions and be a secondary playmaker out on the wing.

20) San Antonio Spurs (from TOR): SG/SF Malaki Branham - Ohio State

A secondary ball-handler out on the wing that had a really strong year shooting the basketball from three-point range this past college basketball season, Malaki Branham was the best player on the board for the San Antonio Spurs. Much like how they ended up with Devin Vassell in 2020 after some teams passed on him in the Top-10, Braham could be yet another second-unit stud for the Spurs.

21) Denver Nuggets: SG Christian Braun - Kansas

Winning a championship with Kansas this past year really put Christian Braun on the map as a potential first-round guy and the Denver Nuggets fell in love with his versatility during the pre-draft process. The Nuggets already have a championship contending roster with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. as their Top-3 guys, so adding more skillful players out on the perimeter was a move that made sense here for the Nuggets. Maybe Braun would have been available a little later, but the Nuggets got who they wanted with this selection.

22) Minnesota Timberwolves (from UTA via MEM): C Walker Kessler - Auburn

Walker Kessler is a fantastic player and the Minnesota Timberwolves needed help both defensively and rebounding, but taking Kessler here makes little sense given that the Timberwolves have other needs as a franchise. Adding backcourt depth is definitely more important than adding another center, especially since Minnesota has All-NBA performer Karl-Anthony Towns at the center spot. On the other side of things though, Kessler is an extremely talented rim-protector that should find himself playing 15-20 minutes per game behind Towns in the rotation, possibly finding himself on the floor at the same time as Towns in some rotations.

23) Memphis Grizzlies (from PHI): SG/SF David Roddy - Colorado State

Giving up De’Anthony Melton for David Roddy here was a move to cut some salary space, as well as unload Melton, who had been growing frustrated with his role in Memphis. Roddy has proven to be a factor out on the perimeter offensively and he is another wing that the Grizzlies can play around with however they would like in their rotations. If Tyus Jones does not come back though in free agency, the Grizzlies may wind up kicking themselves for giving up Melton.

24) Milwaukee Bucks: SG/SF MarJon Beauchamp - G League Ignite

Adding depth behind Khris Middleton was a “must” in this draft and the Milwaukee Bucks did so by adding an incredible story in MarJon Beauchamp. The epitome of never giving up and fighting off adversity, Beauchamp’s story is quite remarkable and I highly recommend checking it out, as you could write a book about his life to this point! His size, length and athleticism is going to make an impact right away off-the-bench in Milwaukee and MarJon Beauchamp can definitely outperform being the No. 24 pick in this year’s draft.

25) San Antonio Spurs (from BOS): PG/SG Blake Wesley - Notre Dame

An athletic guard that has the potential to grow into a multidimensional scorer, Blake Wesley will fit in well next to Dejounte Murray in the Spurs’ backcourt, possibly being a long-term replacement for Derrick White. Another young player with a high ceiling, the Spurs seem to have sent a clear message that they are in this for the long haul after selecting three 19-year-old prospects.

26) Minnesota Timberwolves (from DAL via HOU): SF Wendell Moore Jr. - Duke

Needing more depth out on the wing behind Anthony Edwards and Malik Beasley, Wendell Moore Jr. is a playmaking forward that will make an impact right away out on the wing. Moore’s shooting stroke is pure and he is a very smart player with the ball in his hands. Standing just 6-5, it would not be surprising to see the Timberwolves look to utilize Moore at the shooting guard position sometimes, giving them a bigger and lengthier rotation than many teams in the league.

27) Miami Heat: SF/PF Nikola Jović - Serbia

Recently turning 19-years-old, Nikola Jović still has plenty of room to grow after being drafted by the Miami Heat. However, he is a lengthy wing that is a confident ball-handler and he really thrives in pick-and-roll sets. Ranked as a Top-20 prospect in many analyst’s minds, this was a solid value pick for the Heat.

28) Golden State Warriors: SF/PF Patrick Baldwin Jr. - Milwaukee

This is definitely the biggest gamble in the draft, but the Golden State Warriors are coming off a championship, so why not roll the dice on a 6-10 versatile forward that was once ranked as a Top-10 prospect entering college? Baldwin does have injury concerns attached to him, but with an incredible training staff in the Bay Area, this could very well end up being “THE” steal of the 2022 NBA Draft.

29) Houston Rockets (from MEM via MIN): PG TyTy Washington - Kentucky

Needing depth behind Kevin Porter Jr., it made sense for the Houston Rockets to target another guard at some point. TyTy Washington had been linked to Houston throughout the pre-draft process and his ability to play off-the-ball as a slasher makes him another athletic and unique talent for the Rockets to add to their young core.

30) Denver Nuggets (from PHX via OKC): SF Peyton Watson

This was the biggest reach in the first-round just based on player rankings coming into the draft, but Peyton Watson is an athletic, lengthy wing that has two-way potential. As mentioned before, the Nuggets were just looking to continue adding depth to what they believe is a championship contending roster and being one of the most athletic players in this draft class, there is definitely a lot to like about Watson’s upside should he develop nicely over the next year or two.

2022 NBA Draft Second Round

31) Indiana Pacers (from HOU via CLE): PG Andrew Nembhard

A big riser during the NBA Draft combine, the Indiana Pacers looked at Andrew Nembhard a lot during the pre-draft process, which is why this pick made sense. Nembhard gives the Pacers another capable ball-handler that has good size to fill really any role they need.

32) Orlando Magic: SF/PF Caleb Houstan - Michigan

A former five-star prospect, Caleb Houstan needs more time to develop if he is to reach his full potential. Already having a ton of youthful talent on their roster, Houstan will fit in perfectly with the Orlando Magic and could be a high-value prospect down the line.

33) Toronto Raptors (from DET via SAS, WAS and CHI): C Christian Koloko - Arizona

The Toronto Raptors have been searching for a center for quite some time. Well, they got one in the draft here with Christian Koloko, a lengthy rim-protector who was the Pac-12 Defensive player of the Year. Oh, and Koloko shares the same hometown as Pascal Siakam in Cameroon.

34) Oklahoma City Thunder: PF Jaylin Williams - Arkansas

Already going with Jalen Williams earlier, it seemed like the Oklahoma City Thunder were obligated to select Jaylin Williams as well because there is nothing better than yelling out a name and having two guys both turn their heads at the same time in unison. Williams has a ton of potential to grow his offensive game and already being a very aware defender, he could find himself playing chunks of minutes off-the-bench his rookie year.

35) Los Angeles Lakers (from IND via MIL and ORL): SG Max Christie - Michigan State

Needing a ton of scoring help in their second-unit, the Los Angeles Lakers invested the second-round pick they bought this year in Max Christie, a very capable scoring option on the perimeter. Draymond Green was selected 35th overall in 2012 out of Michigan State and the last player the Lakers drafted out of Michigan State was Magic Johnson, setting things up nicely for Christie to follow in the footsteps of what will be two Michigan State Hall-of-Famers when Green retires.

36) Detroit Pistons (from POR): SG/SF Gabriele Procida - Italy

Having size and length out on the perimeter, Gabriele Procida is a long-term play here by the Detroit Pistons. Who knows if Procida will play during the 2022-23 season or if he will stay overseas, but he is arguably the best “stash” prospect in this year’s draft class because of his scoring and playmaking potential.

37) Dallas Mavericks (from SAC): PG/SG Jaden Hardy - G League Ignite

The Dallas Mavericks bought this pick from the Sacramento Kings during the draft after they saw Jaden Hardy fall all the way to the second-round. Why he fell this far is unknown, but Hardy has Top-10-like potential and could fill an immediate need for this franchise should Jalen Brunson leave in free agency. I love this aggressive pick by GM Nico Harrison and Dallas’ front-office to get Luka Doncic another pure scoring option.

38) Memphis Grizzlies (from LAL, via CHI, WAS and SAS): PG Kennedy Chandler - Tennessee

It was very surprising to see Kennedy Chandler fall to the second-round and even to the No. 38 pick like he did. Memphis is a great spot for him not only because he will replace De’Anthony Melton in the rotation right away, but because he could also get some of Tyus Jones’ minutes should he walk in free agency. A “mistake-free” point guard, Chandler is the perfect backup option to Ja Morant for the Grizzlies.

39) Cleveland Cavaliers (from SAS via UTA): C Khalifa Diop - Senegal

Not many people know much about Khalifa Diop, but he is a strong, big-bodied center that controls the paint on both ends of the floor. His ability to run in transition sets him apart from slower big guys and he is clearly a strong rebounder. This is very likely a draft and stash move by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

40) Charlotte Hornets (from MIN via WAS and CLE): SG Bryce McGowens - Nebraska

Being able to play with or without the ball in his hands, Bryce McGowens is a solid backcourt option for the Charlotte Hornets to add. He will supply them with depth behind Terry Rozier should they not bring back Cody Martin in free agency and is definitely a value pick with the No. 40 selection.

41) New Orleans Pelicans: PF E.J. Liddell - Ohio State

Much like how they got a steal in Herb Jones last year in the second-round, the New Orleans Pelicans have done so again with the addition of E.J. Liddell this year. Ranked as a first-round prospect, Liddell plays well above his height and can move around the floor, playing multiple different roles.

42) New York Knicks: SG Trevor Keels - Duke

The New York Knicks love their defensive-minded players and Trevor Keels is an athletic defender that will supply them with more backcourt help. Keels is strong, understands the game well and has potential to grow into a reliable two-way player out on the perimeter.

43) Los Angeles Clippers: PF/C Moussa Diabaté - Michigan

This pick is nothing more than adding future depth in their frontcourt, as the Los Angeles Clippers are certified championship contenders with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy entering the 2022-23 season. Moussa Diabaté possesses good size, but he is still a very raw player, likely meaning he will spend a lot of time in the G League working on his game.

44) Golden State Warriors (from ATL): PG Ryan Rollins - Toledo

The Golden State Warriors traded up to get Ryan Rollins from the Atlanta Hawks and this is very good value for them here, as some liked Rollins near the end of the first-round! Rollins can score from multiple spots on the floor and has a craftiness to him on the offensive-end of the floor that will make him a really solid backup in the backcourt for the Warriors.



45) Minnesota Timberwolves (from CHA): PF Josh Minott - Memphis

Josh Minott has a big frame and is an athletic power-forward, but his upside is very unknown given that his talent is still extremely raw. The Timberwolves could use some extra depth in their frontcourt, so it will be interesting to monitor Minott’s development through the years.

46) Portland Trail Blazers (from BKN via DET): C Ismaël Kamagate - France

Another unpolished and raw big man, Ismaël Kamagate is likely a draft and stash player for the Portland Trail Blazers. Standing 6-11, Kamagate has potential to be a two-way factor long-term, especially since he tends to play well above the rim.

47) Memphis Grizzlies (from CLE via NOP and ATL): SG/SF Vince Williams Jr. - VCU

GM Zach Kleiman was very aggressive this draft in terms of adding depth on the perimeter and on the wing. He did so again in the second-round, trading up for VCU’s Vince Williams Jr., who is another wing with two-way potential that Memphis can play around with.

48) Indiana Pacers (from MIN): SF Kendall Brown - Baylor

Kendall Brown was ranked as a first-round prospect in many scout’s eyes and it was surprising to see him fall outside the Top-40. Indiana got great value here by trading up for Brown and he could immediately find a role in the team’s rotations given his length and defensive instincts.

49) Cleveland Cavaliers (from CHI via MEM, DET and SAC): PF Isaiah Mobley - USC

Drafting Evan Mobley worked out pretty well last year for the Cleveland Cavaliers so why not take another Mobley? Isaiah Mobley is the older brother of Evan Mobley and while he was projected to go undrafted, he offers upside as another floor-spacing big man that is pretty elusive for his size. He will likely be on a two-way contract or be on the end-of-bench early on in his career with Cleveland.

50) Minnesota Timberwolves (from DEN via PHI): PG/SG Matteo Spagnolo - Italy

A draft and stash option for the Timberwolves here, Matteo Spagnolo is a classic Tim Connelly draft pick. Nothing stands out about Spagnolo’s athleticism, but he is a very poised guard that has the ability to be a facilitator and playmaker both with and without the ball in his hands, making him someone the Timberwolves can watch closely overseas.

51) Atlanta Hawks (from GSW, via TOR and PHI): SG/SF Tyrese Martin - Connecticut

Tyrese Martin made a name for himself in the pre-draft process by being an improved three-point shooter and proving that he is not just an off-the-ball threat. His role in Atlanta will likely be nothing more than an end-of-rotation type of player though since they did also draft AJ Griffin at the same role.

52) New Orleans Pelicans (from UTA): PF/C Karlo Matković - Croatia

Karlo Matković possesses a unique blend of size and athleticism for a big man, making him a high-potential long-term prospect. Being a factor out in transition is where Matković could make an impact with the New Orleans Pelicans down the road.

53) Boston Celtics: PG JD Davison - Alabama

There really are not many flaws to JD Davison’s game, as the Boston Celtics will be getting a confident ball-handler that has a great first-step when attacking the basket offensively. Having time to develop will be key for Davison, as he is still learning how to use his athleticism to his advantage.

54) Washington Wizards (from DAL): C Yannick Nzosa - Republic of Congo

The Wizards selected Yannick Nzosa with the idea of keeping him overseas and potentially bringing him over to the NBA in the future. Standing 6-10, Nzosa is a very young player that has a lot of potential to grow into an extremely talented rim-protector.

55) Golden State Warriors: SF Gui Santos - Brazil

Measuring in at 6-8 with a 7-0 wingspan out on the perimeter, Gui Santos is another draft and stash prospect from this draft class that gets put on a championship team’s radar. The Warriors really had no need to bring in a third prospect that would take up a roster spot, which is why rolling with the best international player available here made sense.

56) Cleveland Cavaliers (from MIA via IND): SF/PF Luke Travers - Australia

A versatile combo forward, Luke Travers shot up draft boards late because of his playmaking abilities. Drawing some comparisons to Josh Giddey from last year’s draft, Travers facilitating abilities make him an interesting draft and stash option for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

57) Portland Trail Blazers (from MEM via UTA): SF Jabari Walker - Colorado

Proving to be a catch-and-shoot threat out on the perimeter, Jabari Walker could definitely carve out a role moving forward with the Portland Trail Blazers. Getting stronger with the ball and working on his craft as a ball-handler will go a long way in him potentially cracking an NBA rotation down the road.

58) Milwaukee Bucks (from PHX via IND): PG/SG Hugo Besson

At 21-years-old, Hugo Besson is an older international prospect that showcased his playmaking and shooting abilities at the NBA Draft Combine in May. He still has a long way to go in order to be a factor in the NBA, but the Milwaukee Bucks have had success with international prospects before and could utilize Besson down the road.