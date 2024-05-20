Draymond Green Getting Roasted By NBA Fans For Massive Blunder
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 98-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
The Timberwolves had initially had a 2-0 lead in the series before losing Games 3-5.
They then won Games 6 and 7 to clinch the series.
After Game 5, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green (appearing on the NBA on TNT) had proclaimed the series to be over.
Green on May 14: "When you lose the belief, it’s over. They don’t believe they can win anymore, which means this series is over."
Since Green ended up being proven wrong, fans on social media have gone back to the post.
The Timberwolves will now face off against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals (the Mavs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round).
Game 1 will be on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
As for Green, he finished the regular season with averages of 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record and lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.
Green has helped the Warriors win four NBA Championships since the 2015 season.
They have also reached the NBA Finals six times in that span.