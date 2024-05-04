Dwight Howard's Viral Post On X Before Cavs-Magic Game 6
On Friday evening, the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers are playing Game 6 of their first-round playoff series in Florida.
Former NBA superstar Dwight Howard is in attendance at the game, and before tip-off, he sent out a post on X that had over 4,000 likes in two hours.
Howard wrote: "Magic in 7 🔵⚪️ Blue & White Ignite ❗️"
The Magic trail the Cavs 3-2, so a loss on Friday would end the series.
Most recently, the Cavs won Game 5 (in Ohio) by a score of 104-103.
All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell led the way with 28 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 17/28 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
The Magic had a good season and finished as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic were still on the roster.
As for Howard, he is one of the best players in the history of the franchise.
He was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft and spent his first eight seasons in the league with Orlando.
The franchise has been unable to reach the NBA Finals since Howard led them there in 2009 (they lost to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers).
The 38-year-old most recently played in the league during the 2021-22 season when he was on the Lakers.