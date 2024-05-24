Fastbreak

Dwight Howard's Viral Post On X During Pacers-Celtics Game

Dwight Howard sent out a post on X about the Boston Celtics.

Feb 06, 2011; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics power forward Kevin Garnett (5) returns up court during the second half with Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard (12) at the TD Garden. The Celtics defeated Orlando 91-80. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics hosted the Indiana Pacers (in Massachusetts) for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics won the game by a score of 126-110 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

All-Star forward Jaylen Brown led the way with 40 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 14/27 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

During the game, NBA legend Dwight Howard sent out a post on X that had over 4,700 likes and 254,000 impressions in less than 14 hours.

Howard wrote: "Don’t sleep on the Celtics 🍀"

The Celtics had the best record in the NBA (64-18) and are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

They beat the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a play against the Indiana Pacers in the first half during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a play against the Indiana Pacers in the first half during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

This is also the team's third straight year in the Conference Finals

However, the Celtics have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season when Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were still on the roster.

Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday evening in Indiana.

Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 1-0 with Game 2 on Friday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.

As for Howard, he most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

