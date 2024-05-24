Dwight Howard's Viral Post On X During Pacers-Celtics Game
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics hosted the Indiana Pacers (in Massachusetts) for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Celtics won the game by a score of 126-110 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.
All-Star forward Jaylen Brown led the way with 40 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 14/27 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
During the game, NBA legend Dwight Howard sent out a post on X that had over 4,700 likes and 254,000 impressions in less than 14 hours.
Howard wrote: "Don’t sleep on the Celtics 🍀"
The Celtics had the best record in the NBA (64-18) and are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
They beat the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
This is also the team's third straight year in the Conference Finals
However, the Celtics have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season when Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were still on the roster.
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday evening in Indiana.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 1-0 with Game 2 on Friday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
As for Howard, he most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.