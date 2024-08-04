Ex-Boston Celtics Player Makes Decision On Basketball Future
Carsen Edwards most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Detroit Pistons.
He finished that year with averages of 5.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 30.0% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in four games.
The former Purdue star has been most recently playing for Bayern Munich.
On August 2, Edwards re-signed with the team (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Eurohoops Turkyie (translated to English): "🖊️ Bayern Munich announced the extension of the contract of Carsen Edwards, who joined the team last season.
🏀 Edwards has a contract for next season. There is an option."
Edwards is one of the best point guards in Purdue history.
He finished his final season with the Boilermakers averaging 24.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Edwards was the 33rd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has played three seasons for the Boston Celtics (and Pistons).
His career averages are 3.7 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.4% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range in 72 games.
He has also appeared in three NBA playoff games.
The 26-year-old is coming off a year where he averaged 11.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 34 games for Bayern Munich.