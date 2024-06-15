Ex-Dallas Mavericks Coach Makes Bold Statement About Luka Doncic
Rick Carlisle was the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks for 13 seasons and helped lead them to the 2011 NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
Carlisle left Dallas following the 2020-21 season, and he is now at the helm for the Indiana Pacers.
Recently, he was on a podcast (Green Light with Chris Long) and was asked about Luka Doncic.
Doncic spent his first three seasons in the NBA playing for Carlisle.
Carlisle: "I think right now, you look at the run he's been on during the playoffs, leading to the Finals, what he's done in the first two games of the Finals. If this guy isn't the best player in the world, I don't know who is. He is that amazing."
The Mavs are currently in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.
Carlisle's interview was taped following Game 2 (when the Mavs trailed 0-2).
Currently, the Mavs trail the Celtics 3-1 after winning Game 4 by a score of 124-88.
Doncic finished with 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 0/8 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Monday evening in Boston.
If the Mavs stay alive, the teams will return to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday evening.
Doncic finished the regular season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range.