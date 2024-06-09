Ex-Dallas Mavericks Player Sends Out Viral Post About Luka Doncic And Kyrie Irving
On Thursday evening, Game 1 of the NBA Finals was played between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.
Before the game began, former Mavs forward Christian Wood sent out a post on X about Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
There were over 3,000 likes and 300,000 impressions on his post.
Wood wrote: "I want Luka and KY to win a chip those my dawgs.. who yall got winning the finals ?"
Wood spent last season with the Mavs, so he was teammates with Doncic and Irving.
The former UNLV star finished that year with averages of 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 67 games (17 starts).
However, the Mavs missed the NBA playoffs.
Following his shot tenure in Dallas, Wood signed with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer.
He finished the year with averages of 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 50 regular season games.
As for the Mavs, they lost Game 1 against the Celtics by a score of 107-89.
Doncic finished the game with 30 points, ten rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range.
Meanwhile, Irving had 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 6/19 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range.
Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday evening in Boston.