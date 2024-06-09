Fastbreak

Ex-Dallas Mavericks Player Sends Out Viral Post About Luka Doncic And Kyrie Irving

Christian Wood sent out a post about Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic before the NBA Finals began.

Nov 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (35) and guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrate during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday evening, Game 1 of the NBA Finals was played between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.

Before the game began, former Mavs forward Christian Wood sent out a post on X about Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

There were over 3,000 likes and 300,000 impressions on his post.

Wood wrote: "I want Luka and KY to win a chip those my dawgs.. who yall got winning the finals ?"

Wood spent last season with the Mavs, so he was teammates with Doncic and Irving.

The former UNLV star finished that year with averages of 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 67 games (17 starts).

However, the Mavs missed the NBA playoffs.

Apr 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard McKinley Wright IV (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward Christian Wood (35) sit on the team bench during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Following his shot tenure in Dallas, Wood signed with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer.

He finished the year with averages of 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 50 regular season games.

Jan 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood (35) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Mavs, they lost Game 1 against the Celtics by a score of 107-89.

Doncic finished the game with 30 points, ten rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range.

Meanwhile, Irving had 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 6/19 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range.

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) hug during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday evening in Boston.

