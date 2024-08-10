Ex-Denver Nuggets Coach George Karl Makes Bold Statement About Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic is coming off another incredible season for the Denver Nuggets where he won his third MVP in the previous four years.
He averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
On Saturday morning, Jokic led Serbia to a 93-83 victory over Germany to win the Bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Jokic recorded the fifth triple-double in Olympics history and finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/15 from the field in 38 minutes.
Via StatMuse: "Players with a triple-double in the Olympics:
— Alexander Belov
— LeBron James (x2)
— Luka Doncic
And now, Nikola Jokic"
After the game, former Nuggets head coach (and Basketball Hall of Famer) George Karl sent out a post about Jokic.
His post had over 1,000 likes and 40,000 impressions in four hours.
Karl wrote: "It’s an easy test - if someone doesn’t believe Jokic is the best player in the world today, that means they don’t know hoops."
Karl has had a lot of praise for Jokic during the Olympics.
Via Karl on August 8: "I don’t know if a basketball player has ever magnified other player’s abilities more effectively than Jokic."
Via Karl on August 8: "It would be a true shame if the Nuggets don’t win another title or two in Jokic’s prime - which will be another three or four years without a major injury."