Ex-ESPN Broadcaster Got A Shocking Text About LeBron James' Future With The Los Angeles Lakers
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado) for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
The Lakers trail the Nuggets 3-1 in the series, so a loss would eliminate them from the NBA playoffs.
Before the game, former ESPN star Cari Champion sent out an intriguing post on X.
Champion wrote: "Just got a text from my friend. He says tonight is Lebrons last game in purple and gold"
Champion is not known for breaking news, but the tidbit is still noteworthy.
There were over 2,000 likes and 362,000 impressions on her post in two hours.
She also clarified more about the post (when asked by a fan).
X User @BronToAD: "Um … is this friend a credible source? You might wanna elaborate here"
Champion: "It was a thought not a fact- whatever LeBron does with his future - I’m grateful he did it for the HOME TEAM💜💛"
James turned 39 in December, but is still among the best players in the NBA and finished the regular season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
He is in his sixth season playing for the Lakers and helped them win the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
This summer, James will have to decide on a player option that would pay him $51.4 million for the 2024-25 season (if he declines, he will become a free agent).