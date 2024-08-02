Ex-Golden State Warriors Player Signs With New Team In Italy
Anthony Lamb most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Golden State Warriors.
He was a productive role player and averaged 6.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 62 games (four starts).
On Friday, Lamb signed with a new team in Italy (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Aquila Basket Trento (translated to English): "Dolomiti Energia Trentino agrees with the former Golden State Warriors, last year the author of a star season with the New Zealand Breakers. Galbiati: “He’s a special player. He's back from an injury but he'll be ready.""
Lamb went undrafted (out of Vermont) in 2020.
He finished his final season of college with averages of 16.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Lamb has played three seasons in the NBA with the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.
His career averages are 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 88 games.
He has also appeared in six NBA playoff games with the Warriors.
At just 26, Lamb could still end up back in the NBA at some point before the end of his career.
Therefore, he will be a player to watch overseas.