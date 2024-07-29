Ex-Golden State Warriors Player Signs With Team In Japan
Alfonzo McKinnie most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Chicago Bulls.
That year, he averaged 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 17 games (three starts).
On Monday, the former Green Bay star signed with a team in Japan (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Kobe Storks (translated to English): "[New contract with Alfonzo McKinnie]
The Kobe Storks are pleased to announce that they have signed a new player contract with Alfonzo McKinnie for the 2024-25 season."
McKinnie has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers over five seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 4.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 182 games.
The 31-year-old appeared in 24 playoff games (one start) and was with Golden State when they reached the 2019 NBA Finals (they lost to the Raptors).
X User GSWCBA added more details: "Former Warrior, Alfonzo McKinnie, signs in Japan with Kobe Storks.
He joins fellow ex-Dub, James Michael McAdoo (Shimane Susanoo Magic) in the B.League.
Warriors hold his G League rights."
During McKinnie's time with Golden State he played with NBA legends such as Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
He was also teammates with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol during his stint with the Lakers.