Ex-Knicks Star Carmelo Anthony Reacts To Kristaps Porzingis Instagram Post
On Monday evening, Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA Championship when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Finals.
Porzingis dealt with injuries during the playoffs, but he was able to play in three of the five Finals games.
He finished Game 5 with five points and one rebound while shooting 2/4 from the field in 16 minutes of playing time.
Earlier this week, Porzingis made a post to Instagram that had over 220,000 likes and 2,000 comments.
Porzingis captioned his post: "Champs 💚☘️"
One person who left a comment was NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.
His comment had over 700 likes.
Anthony wrote: "🫡🫡🫡"
Anthony and Porzingis were teammates for two seasons on the New York Knicks.
While they were a talented duo, the Knicks struggled and never reached the NBA playoffs in that span.
Anthony was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder following the 2016-17 season.
Porzingis finished up his first season in Boston with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
He helped the Celtics finish with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
In addition to Boston and New York, Porzingis (who was the fourth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft) has also spent time with the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks.
He has played nine seasons in the league and made the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.