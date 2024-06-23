Fastbreak

Ex-Knicks Star Carmelo Anthony Reacts To Kristaps Porzingis Instagram Post

Carmelo Anthony left a comment on Kristaps Porzingis' (Boston Celtics) Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Dec 9, 2016; Sacramento, CA, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) talks with forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the second half at Golden 1 Center. The Knicks defeated the Kings 103-100. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 9, 2016; Sacramento, CA, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) talks with forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the second half at Golden 1 Center. The Knicks defeated the Kings 103-100. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports / Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday evening, Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA Championship when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Finals.

Porzingis dealt with injuries during the playoffs, but he was able to play in three of the five Finals games.

He finished Game 5 with five points and one rebound while shooting 2/4 from the field in 16 minutes of playing time.

Earlier this week, Porzingis made a post to Instagram that had over 220,000 likes and 2,000 comments.

Porzingis captioned his post: "Champs 💚☘️"

One person who left a comment was NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.

His comment had over 700 likes.

Anthony wrote: "🫡🫡🫡"

Anthony and Porzingis were teammates for two seasons on the New York Knicks.

While they were a talented duo, the Knicks struggled and never reached the NBA playoffs in that span.

Anthony was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder following the 2016-17 season.

Nov 30, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) celebrates his game-winning shot with forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. The Knicks defeated the Timberwolves 106-104. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 30, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) celebrates his game-winning shot with forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. The Knicks defeated the Timberwolves 106-104. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports / Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Porzingis finished up his first season in Boston with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.

He helped the Celtics finish with the best record in the NBA (64-18).

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) walks off the court against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) walks off the court against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to Boston and New York, Porzingis (who was the fourth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft) has also spent time with the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks.

He has played nine seasons in the league and made the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

