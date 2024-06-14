Ex-NBA 3rd Overall Pick Could Have A New Team
Jahlil Okafor most recently played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season when he was a member of the Detroit Pistons.
That year, he averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.8% from the field in 27 games (two starts).
On Thursday, the Valley Suns (a G League expansion team of the Phoenix Suns) announced 14 players they selected in the Expansion Draft.
One of the players they picked was Okafor.
Via Evan Sidery: "The Suns’ G League affiliate, Valley Suns, officially selected Jahlil Okafor and Emmanuel Mudiay in their expansion draft.
Okafor was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, while Mudiay went No. 7 in the same class."
Okafor was the third pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers after one outstanding season of college basketball playing for Duke.
He was picked over notable players such as Kristaps Porzingis, Myles Turner and Devin Booker.
During his rookie year, Okafor averaged 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field in 53 games.
However, he was traded after just two and half seasons with the franchise.
In addition to the 76ers and Pistons, Okafor also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans over six seasons in the league.
He played 16 games in the G League for the Ciudad de Mexico Capitanes in 2022-23.
Last year, the 28-year-old spent time playing in China and Spain.
Okafor most recently played for Capitanes de Arecibo in Puerto Rico.
It's possible he could continue to play overseas instead of the G League.