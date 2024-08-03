Fastbreak

Ex-NBA Player Comes Out Of Retirement To Sign With Team In France

A former Dallas Mavericks player has come out of retirement.

Ben Stinar

Feb 5, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Dallas Mavericks logo during the game between the Mavericks and the Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Dallas Mavericks logo during the game between the Mavericks and the Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrell Terry most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he appeared in two games for the Memphis Grizzlies.

After playing part of two seasons, he retired in 2022.

The 23-year-old is now resuming his career, as he has signed with a team in France (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).

Via Limoges CSP (translated to English): "Limoges CSP announces the signing of American leader Tyrell Terry. This talented young player, having played in @NBA, resumes his career after a break of two seasons. Welcome @tyterry05 💚"

Terry played one season of college basketball at Stanford.

He finished his freshman year with averages of 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 31 games.

Feb 23, 2020; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Tyrell Terry (3) puts up a shot against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Beasley Coliseum. The Stanford Cardinal won 75-57. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports / James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Following his strong season with the Cardinals, Terry was the 31st pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.

His career averages are 1.0 points per contest while shooting 35.3% from the field in 13 regular season games.

Via Christos Tsaltas of Sportal: "Tyrell Terry retired from basketball back in 2022. Now he's back in action. Limoges CSP announced the deal with the Dallas Mavericks draftee for the upcoming season.

Terry played 13 NBA games with the Mavericks and Grizzlies. #NBA #Limoges"

Since Terry is still so young, it's possible that he could end up coming back to the NBA at some point before the end of his career.

Jan 15, 2021; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Tyrell Terry (1) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) at the Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Monroe/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports / Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports

He has also appeared in 29 G League games.

