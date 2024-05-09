Ex-NBA Player Was Paid Over $500,000 By The Indiana Pacers This Season
Malik Fitts most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics.
That season, he averaged 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 22.2% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range in 15 games (he also appeared in nine NBA playoff games with Boston).
Despite being out of the league for two seasons, Fitts is still being paid over $550,000 per year by the Indiana Pacers (h/t Spotrac and Sam Yip of HoopsHype).
In July of 2022, Fitts had been traded to the Pacers (via the Celtics).
However, the Pacers waived him before the season, and they still had to pay Fitts the remaining money that was left on his contract.
Fitts has played two seasons in the NBA for the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz.
His career averages are 1.3 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest.
This past year, Fitts played in the G League and averaged 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 29.6% from the three-point range in 25 regular season games (nine starts).
He also played in 14 G League Showcase Cup games.
As for the Pacers, they are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
They are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.
Currently, the Pacers trail the New York Knicks (2-1) in their second-round series.