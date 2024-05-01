Ex-NBA Superstar Dwight Howard Found Out An NFL Quarterback Was His Neighbor
Dwight Howard most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
That season, he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field and 60 games.
On Tuesday, Howard made a post to X with new Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.
There were over 22,000 likes and 2.3 million impressions in less than 24 hours.
Howard captioned his post: "Ran into Kirk Cousins and found out we were neighbors 😂🔥"
Howard is from Atlanta, so it's no surprise that he still lives in the area.
Cousins is coming off a six-year tenure with the Minnesota Vikings.
Over the offseason, he signed with the Falcons as a free agent.
The Falcons have a talented roster, but had been in need of a quarterback and finished this past season with a 7-10 record.
They have missed the NFL playoffs in each of the previous six seasons.
As for Howard, he is one of the greatest players of all time and will have an excellent chance to make the Basketball Hall of Fame.
The eight-time All-Star was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft.
In addition to Howard's three stints with the Lakers, he has also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards over 18 seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field in 1,242 games.