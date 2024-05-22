Ex-NFL Star Robert Griffin III Makes Post About Jayson Tatum That Went Viral
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics hosted the Indiana Pacers in Massachusetts for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The game was an absolute thriller, as the Celtics won (in overtime) by a score of 133-128 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum finished the game with 36 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.
After the game, former NFL star Robert Griffin III sent out a post on X that got over 8,500 likes and 260,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Griffin III wrote: "The Jayson Tatum turnover in OT looked like it shifted all the momentum. But then he showed us WHY HE IS HIM. He got it back with an And 1 and then hit them with a side step 3 pointer to extend the lead. THAT’S HOW YOU RESPOND TO ADVERSITY."
Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday evening in Boston.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That series will begin on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Tatum finished the regular season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Celtics beat the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds.