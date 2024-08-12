Fastbreak

Ex-Warriors Coach Mark Jackson Sends Steph Curry A Message

Mark Jackson left a comment on Steph Curry's Instagram post.

January 11, 2013; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson (right) instructs point guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Oracle Arena.


Steph Curry had already established himself among the best 15 players in NBA history.

The two-time MVP is undoubtedly the best shooter of all time and has led the Golden State Warriors to four NBA Championships.

That said, the 36-year-old was still missing an Olympics apperance (and a Gold medal).

Feb 22, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after the Warriors made a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers at the end of the third quarter at the Chase Center.

On Saturday afternoon, Curry led Team USA to a 98-87 victory over France to win the Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

He erupted for 24 points on 8/13 shooting from the three-point range and carried the team down the stretch.

Following the game, Curry made a post to Instagram that had over 1.3 million likes in three hours.

Curry captioned his post: "Yall gone get this Gold Medal Content! #nuitnuit"

One person who left a comment was Curry's former Warriors coach, Mark Jackson.

Jackson wrote: "Congrats Legend!!!"



Jackson was at the helm for three seasons and had a 121-109 record in 230 games.

The Warriors made the NBA playoffs twice in that span, and Jackson did a good job of helping to develop Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

December 19, 2013; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson (right) talks to point guard Stephen Curry (30) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors hired Steve Kerr (the season after Jackson), and they made the NBA Finals for five straight seasons (2015-19).

They won three titles over that stretch before winning their fourth in 2022.

Aug 3, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States head coach Steve Kerr talks to shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) in the second quarter against Puerto Rico during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

It's good to see that Jackson is still supporting Curry.

In addition to his brief coaching tenure, Jackson had a 17-year NBA career as a player.

He spent time with the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

